Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $3.26 Million in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BN. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $1,338,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Brookfield
In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Brookfield Trading Up 1.5 %
BN stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $54.08.
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%.
Brookfield Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.
Brookfield Profile
Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield (BN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.