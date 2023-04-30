Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $3.26 Million in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BN. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $1,338,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookfield Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

BN stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $54.08.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

