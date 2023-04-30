Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,064 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total value of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,618.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,618.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,051 shares of company stock worth $42,423,406. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.73.

Shares of TRV opened at $181.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.10%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

