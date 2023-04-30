Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 405 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,141,000 after acquiring an additional 130,768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,200,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,303,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 161,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,491.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,494.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,450.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

