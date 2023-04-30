Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 8,087 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 18,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $113.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $119.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.21.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Cowen dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.38.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.