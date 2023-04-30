Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.35) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Weir Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,870 ($23.35).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group Trading Down 1.5 %

WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,840 ($22.98) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,862.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,766.10. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,312 ($16.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,072 ($25.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,300.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.30 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is 4,125.00%.

In other The Weir Group news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer bought 500 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($23.73) per share, for a total transaction of £9,500 ($11,864.62). In other news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($23.73) per share, for a total transaction of £9,500 ($11,864.62). Also, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 2,500 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,809 ($22.59) per share, with a total value of £45,225 ($56,481.83). Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Weir Group

(Get Rating)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.