Short Interest in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Drops By 24.7%

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.47 million, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $44.88.

Allied Motion Technologies Announces Dividend

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.17 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1,253.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 245,368 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1,762.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1,329.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 82,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 76,742 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 163,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 55,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,073,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of controlled motion products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers and end user applications. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace and defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, NY.

Featured Stories

