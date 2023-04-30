Short Interest in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Decreases By 11.6%

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the March 31st total of 3,270,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Aptinyx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTX. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aptinyx

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 84.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 77,200 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

