Short Interest in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Decreases By 35.5%

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Atento Stock Performance

NYSE:ATTO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 8,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. Atento has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atento in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atento

About Atento

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atento S.A. ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Atento worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

