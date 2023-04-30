Short Interest in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Rises By 21.0%

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 704,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 581,700 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AVITA Medical from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AVITA Medical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ RCEL opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. AVITA Medical has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.32.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 77.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product, RECELL system, is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

