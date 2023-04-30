Short Interest in BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Grows By 26.8%

BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,200 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 288,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of BIMI International Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIMI International Medical stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 80,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.78% of BIMI International Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIMI International Medical Stock Performance

Shares of BIMI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.86. 382,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BIMI International Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59.

About BIMI International Medical

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies. The Wholesale Pharmaceuticals segment includes supplying prescription and OTC medicines, TCM, healthcare supplies and sundry items to clinics, third party pharmacies, hospitals, and other drug vendors.

