Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Rises By 39.0%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MIY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 46,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,392. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIY. Matisse Capital lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 128.9% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 49,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,864 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 12.2% in the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 46,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 427,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 208,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

