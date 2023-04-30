Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Grows By 49.2%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of MQY stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (MQY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.