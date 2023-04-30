Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Grows By 49.2%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MQY stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 316,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 48,222 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 128,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 135,233 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.