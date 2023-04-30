Short Interest in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Decreases By 36.0%

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the March 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 728,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,453,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 417.0% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 194,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,604. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $8.46.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.