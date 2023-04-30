Short Interest in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Rises By 26.4%

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 797,600 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 631,200 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 214,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,052. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.22. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $110.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.43%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Pedro Claudia San purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan S. Armstrong purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,605. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BOKF. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

