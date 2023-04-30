Short Interest in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Increases By 27.5%

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the March 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the third quarter worth $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the first quarter worth $566,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carver Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CARV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 62,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,307. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

