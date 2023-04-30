Short Interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Declines By 14.0%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Castor Maritime stock remained flat at $0.68 during trading hours on Friday. 417,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,776. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $64.74 million, a PE ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.85. Castor Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 45.24% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $69.32 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 328,142 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Castor Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 280.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 237,598 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

