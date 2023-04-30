Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Expands By 47.3%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the March 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of CLRB stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.76.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.
