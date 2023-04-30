Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Expands By 47.3%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the March 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CLRB stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cellectar Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 757,466 shares during the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

Further Reading

