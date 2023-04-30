Short Interest in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Declines By 25.3%

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

China Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CHNR stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.30. 89,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,565. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.