Short Interest in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Declines By 17.7%

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 810,500 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 984,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.
NASDAQ CGNT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.16. 380,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,204. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.33. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $7.59.
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
