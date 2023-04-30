Short Interest in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Declines By 17.7%

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 810,500 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 984,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Cognyte Software Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CGNT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.16. 380,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,204. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.33. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $7.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 86.0% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 96,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 18.9% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 76.5% in the third quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 473.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 76,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 63,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

