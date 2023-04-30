Short Interest in Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Declines By 26.0%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,341,200 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the March 31st total of 3,163,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.57.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

Shares of Curaleaf stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 352,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,087. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

