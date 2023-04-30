Short Interest in Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Expands By 42.3%

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the March 31st total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 713.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Encavis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Encavis Stock Performance

Encavis stock remained flat at C$15.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.86. Encavis has a 12 month low of C$15.28 and a 12 month high of C$15.28.

Encavis Company Profile

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Europe. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company's portfolio includes 208 solar parks and 96 wind parks with a capacity of around 3.2 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, and Ireland.

See Also

