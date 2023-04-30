Short Interest in Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Drops By 35.8%

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the March 31st total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 526.0 days.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

GRRMF stock remained flat at $96.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 60 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser raised shares of Gerresheimer to a “buy” rating and set a $98.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gerresheimer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

