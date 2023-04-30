Short Interest in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM) Rises By 15.0%

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSR II Meteora Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSRM. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $497,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 190,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,916,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,767,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,473,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Price Performance

GSR II Meteora Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.36 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,371. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. GSR II Meteora Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Company Profile

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

