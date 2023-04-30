Short Interest in HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Increases By 43.7%

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,400 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the March 31st total of 300,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 431.4 days.

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLBZF remained flat at $73.76 on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.05.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

About HeidelbergCement

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.