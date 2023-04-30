Short Interest in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Drops By 36.3%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the March 31st total of 25,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Aegis raised their target price on shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Performance

IINN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 7,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,864. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

Featured Articles

