Short Interest in JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Drops By 35.7%

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JCDecaux to €21.00 ($23.33) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded JCDecaux from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JCDecaux presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.28.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

Shares of JCDXF stock remained flat at $20.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment involves in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

Featured Stories

