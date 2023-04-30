Short Interest in Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Rises By 40.0%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LBSR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 285,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,602. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.43.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. It holds interest in the Hay Mountain project, which is located in the southeast of Tombstone, Arizona.

