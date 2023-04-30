Short Interest in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Increases By 38.1%

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the March 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LINC. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 42,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $261,637.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,511.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lincoln Educational Services news, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 11,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $66,337.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,028,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 42,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $261,637.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,484 shares in the company, valued at $991,511.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,312 shares of company stock valued at $738,099 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 63,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 191,276 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.83. 112,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.86 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

