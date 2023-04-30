Short Interest in MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Increases By 23.8%

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 829,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MDM Permian Price Performance

Shares of MDMP traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 146,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,659. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.02 and a 200 day moving average of 0.03. MDM Permian has a 52 week low of 0.01 and a 52 week high of 0.11.

Get MDM Permian alerts:

MDM Permian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

MDM Permian, Inc provides oil and gas exploration services. It operates through Midland Basin of West Texas. Crockett, Glasscock, and Howard counties. The company was founded by Michael L. Rafael in 1981 and is headquartered in Carrollton, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for MDM Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDM Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.