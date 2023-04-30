Short Interest in Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Declines By 16.4%

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Medacta Group Price Performance
Medacta Group stock remained flat at $83.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. Medacta Group has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $86.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.91.
Medacta Group Company Profile
