Short Interest in Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Declines By 16.4%

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Medacta Group Price Performance

Medacta Group stock remained flat at $83.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. Medacta Group has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $86.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.91.

Medacta Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

