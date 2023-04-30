Short Interest in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Drops By 18.4%

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,100 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 719,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MERC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Mercer International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Price Performance

Mercer International stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. 354,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,162. The stock has a market cap of $646.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49. Mercer International has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Mercer International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $583.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercer International will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 8.09%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

