Short Interest in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Declines By 11.3%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,480,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the March 31st total of 29,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MU shares. StockNews.com downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. New Street Research upped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Micron Technology Stock Up 4.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,114,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Micron Technology by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.36. 18,094,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,512,490. The firm has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $75.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

