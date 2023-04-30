Short Interest in Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Drops By 27.4%

Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,214,800 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the March 31st total of 3,049,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22,148.0 days.
Monex Group Stock Performance
Shares of MNXBF stock remained flat at $3.69 on Friday. Monex Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40.
About Monex Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monex Group (MNXBF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Monex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.