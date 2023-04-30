Short Interest in Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Drops By 27.4%

Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,214,800 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the March 31st total of 3,049,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22,148.0 days.

Monex Group Stock Performance

Shares of MNXBF stock remained flat at $3.69 on Friday. Monex Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40.

About Monex Group

Monex Group, Inc, an online financial institution, provides retail online brokerage services in Japan, the United States, China, and Australia. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, M&A advisory, and cryptocurrency exchange services; investment and trading, and investment education services; asset building and management services; custodial trust service; private banking services for high net worth clients; investment advisory services; management and utilization services for genomic, medical, and healthcare data; and education and childcare services.

