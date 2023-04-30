Short Interest in NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Rises By 15.1%

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,539,600 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 5,680,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBSPF remained flat at $3.38 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $3.69.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NatWest Group stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group plc ( OTCMKTS:RBSPF Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

