Short Interest in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Grows By 16.1%

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,610,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 13,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.63. 10,005,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,241,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

