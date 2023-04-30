Short Interest in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Grows By 43.2%

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the March 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JSD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,009. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,796 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

