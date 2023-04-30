Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Rises By 38.0%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,000 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the March 31st total of 278,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

BXMX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,106. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $14.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.