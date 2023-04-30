Short Interest in Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Expands By 17.9%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Ocado Group Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS OCDDY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,070. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.