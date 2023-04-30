Short Interest in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Increases By 12.8%

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 6,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 530,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 64,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

About Perimeter Solutions

Shares of NYSE PRM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 695,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 4.16. Perimeter Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

