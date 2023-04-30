Short Interest in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Decreases By 20.8%

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.60.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:PXD traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.20. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.74 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 43.0% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,733 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after buying an additional 14,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.