Short Interest in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Expands By 16.4%

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,900 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 532,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rodrigo Calvo sold 1,521 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $111,002.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,347,721.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,300 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $100,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $788,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,004 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Price Performance

NASDAQ PSMT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.68. The company had a trading volume of 81,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,113. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $82.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.88.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Further Reading

