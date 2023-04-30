Short Interest in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Declines By 15.3%

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 701,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC stock opened at $125.79 on Friday. PTC has a 1-year low of $97.97 and a 1-year high of $139.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.48 and a 200-day moving average of $124.51.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of PTC

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $1,048,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,688,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,822,148.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 461,579 shares of company stock worth $58,570,484 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 84.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 42.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 128.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.09.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Stories

