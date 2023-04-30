Short Interest in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Grows By 16.1%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 871,600 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 750,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,934,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52,776 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,155,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 515,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 464,139 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $12.64 on Friday. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 91.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanterix will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

