Short Interest in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Grows By 19.3%

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 980,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 343,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,055,058.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,623,661.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 21.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QuinStreet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QNST. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. 388,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,948. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $597.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 1.05.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $134.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

