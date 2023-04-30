Short Interest in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Drops By 21.4%

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 7,150,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,714.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 435.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 92.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

TAK stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,957,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.63. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.