Short Interest in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Declines By 22.1%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TDH Price Performance

NASDAQ PETZ opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. TDH has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TDH

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETZ. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in TDH during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TDH by 1,197.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 124,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TDH in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDH Company Profile

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

