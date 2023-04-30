Short Interest in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Drops By 17.0%

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,400 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TIM

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TIM by 315.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TIM by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in TIM by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of TIM by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TIM by 620.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TIMB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 532,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,111. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TIM has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $15.27.

TIM Cuts Dividend

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TIM had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 7.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that TIM will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 5.09%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.81%.

About TIM

(Get Rating)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Read More

