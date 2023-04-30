Short Interest in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Expands By 25.0%

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,476,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,325 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,088.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.81. 1,289,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,627. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $196.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.14 and its 200-day moving average is $174.91.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.61.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

