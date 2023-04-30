Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) PT Raised to $88.00 at Truist Financial

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.75.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $81.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $217.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $165,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,549,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,345,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $542,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,140.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $165,220.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,549,207 shares in the company, valued at $867,345,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,227 shares of company stock valued at $13,153,072. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,897,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 96,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

