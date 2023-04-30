Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $238.00 million-$248.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.55 million.

SLAB traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.30. 828,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.53. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $257.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.00.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $112,140.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 64,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 46,388 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

